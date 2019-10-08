New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets reportedly conducting background work on Carlos Beltran for open manager position - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Oct 8, 2019 at 11:39 am ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 59s

Beltran spent seven seasons with the Mets, and may become a candidate to return as skipper

Tweets