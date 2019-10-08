New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets' 2019 Season in Review: Team MVP
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
Now that the New York Mets’ 2019 season is over, we are going to take a look at the year as a whole over the next several days. We will break down the offense, starting pitching, relievers, coachin…
Tweets
-
RT @NYG4XSBChamps: @The7Line So it’s a coincidence that entire rows of empty seats or empty sections was because those people are all on the stuck or delayed on the Metro? And yes tickets were going for $30 on ticket sites. Horrible fan base!Super Fan
-
They made a trade to win a World Series. Since when is that frowned upon? 🤷🏼♂️Never forget the Cubs traded away 19-year-old Gleyber Torres to win a World Series. https://t.co/u7JiNS2Qa9Blogger / Podcaster
-
J.D. Davis set a Mets franchise record this year for highest home OPS. David Wright and Darryl Strawberry rank Nos. 2 and 3 on the list. This is cool Mets trivia that I heard Gary Cohen mention on @SNYtv and am presenting here after looking it up on @baseball_ref play index.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Do you remember your first baseball game? #amazinstartshereMinors
-
"Hopefully it gives them an understanding what service is, selflessness is." https://t.co/QplJrL6ebwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsFarmReport: From one @Mets pitcher to another! Former big-leaguer, @AlLeiter22 breaks down some of the top #Mets pitching prospects. 👀 https://t.co/HhSm9Of48tTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets