New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Andres Gimenez Named To Arizona Fall League All-Star Team
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2m
By Tim RyderNew York Mets minor league shortstop Andres Gimenez was named to the Arizona Fall League All-Star team on Tuesday, as per an announcement from Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.The Fall
Tweets
-
Oh boy. https://t.co/J31jLNh8qjBlogger / Podcaster
-
I still don't fault the Astros going to Verlander on short rest. But if they somehow lose this series, it's going to be shades of Seaver on short rest in the '73 Series (only shades, as Seaver only gave up 2 runs in seven innings in Game 6.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LeboMyEggo:Blogger / Podcaster
-
For @SNYtv. Examining pros and cons of Showalter as potential Mets' candidate. There could be clashes over control, but for BVW that would be a small price to pay for the attention to detail, superb in-game managing. https://t.co/U4ignnBNSpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AGrossNewsday: Oilers PPG with 30.3 left in first to take a 2-1 lead. Neal with his second of the game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AGrossNewsday: 1-1 at 17:53 of the first. Neal with a rocket from the top of the right circle off Brassard misplay.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets