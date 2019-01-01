This was legitimately fun. Everything looks the same these days, so the throwback style came off really well. Well done.

NWA The time: 6:05pm ET tonight. The place: https://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk https://t.co/ZA1I4bqFPk Who can watch? EVERYONE! Watch this exclusive preview of #NWAPowerrr now! https://t.co/Xm31mmy5Gn RT and Share with any fans who should see what we are up to! https://t.co/bMVG6Js920