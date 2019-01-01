New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on Mets manager search: Joe Girardi hopes he gets another opportunity to manage
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
After parting ways with Mickey Callaway, the Mets are searching for a new manager. Here's the latest...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I am sad I haven’t been able to watch any postseason games yet. Feels like there are more “must watch” players in it this year than usual. Alvarez, Bregman, Cole, Judge, Scherzer, Soto, Berlinger, Ozuna, Morton.Blogger / Podcaster
-
NL Notes: Keuchel, Cards, Mets, Reds, Wood, Fish, DJ https://t.co/WEinrHRI64Blogger / Podcaster
-
169 daysSuper Fan
-
This #postseason has three game 5’s coming up. Can’t ask for more. It’s been awesome baseball all aroundBlogger / Podcaster
-
This was legitimately fun. Everything looks the same these days, so the throwback style came off really well. Well done.The time: 6:05pm ET tonight. The place: https://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk & https://t.co/ZA1I4bqFPk Who can watch? EVERYONE! Watch this exclusive preview of #NWAPowerrr now! https://t.co/Xm31mmy5Gn RT and Share with any fans who should see what we are up to! https://t.co/bMVG6Js920Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets