New York Mets

nj.com
47207860_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Phillies among 3 possible landing spots for Cubs’ Cole Hamels - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Chicago Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels could hit the open market this winter, and a reunion with the Philadelphia Phillies makes sense.

Tweets