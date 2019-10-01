New York Mets

Mets Merized
Gimenez Reaches Base Three Times in Scorpions Loss

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 43s

By Christopher SotoArizona Fall League (AFL)Peoria Javelinas (9-7) 3, Scottsdale Scorpions (8-8) 2 Box ScoreSS Andres Gimenez: 1-for-3, 3B, 2 BB | .317 AVG/.928 OPS2B Luis Carpi

