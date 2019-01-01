New York Mets

Gimenez Leads Off, Reaches Base Three Times in Scorpions Loss

by: Christopher Soto

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Peoria Javelinas (9-7) 3, Scottsdale Scorpions (8-8) 2 Box ScoreSS Andres Gimenez: 1-for-3, 3B, 2 BB | .317 AVG/.928 OPS2B Luis Carpio: 0-for-3, BB, K | .27

