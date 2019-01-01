New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ 2020 pen should prioritize Wilmer Fonts over Tyler Bashlors
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 18s
It’s been well documented that Noah Syndergaard preferred to pitch to Tomas Nido rather than Wilson Ramos. But there’s a pitcher who had an even better case than Syndergaard to prefer Nido. Ex-Met …
Tweets
-
RT @BDonohueWGBB: My special guest this Sunday evening at 9 for @sportstalk1240 on @AM1240WGBB will be 1969 World Champion @Mets catcher Jerry Grote. Join us online at https://t.co/1lRV8vpiNL or via the Tune In app on your smartphone!TV / Radio Network
-
QBC is going down again. If you have not gone to a QBC, you’re totally missing out.https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention- Queens Baseball Convention Official... https://t.co/YVR85tfR5oMinors
-
Mets are conducting phone interviews before winnowing the field to a select few for in-person interviews. One name sure to get sit-down is Joe Girardi. Mets seek experience, preferably NL and NY experience, and along w/Buck Showalter, Joe G. has both. The 1 issue: relatabilityBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention- Queens Baseball Convention Official... https://t.co/YVR85tfR5oBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sked is not known but obv that’s a safe betHey @martinonyc will the Mets interview Girardi next week?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You’re right Tim the Mets should have been bullpenning all year. That would have worked great. I also like the Rays fundamentals of hitting cutoff man and making perfect throws. Imagine that.@WheresKernan What did you think of a Game 4-ending shift to cap off a Rays bullpenning win?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets