New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Desperate Mets Blogger finds something to post and it is a Mets Can Fridge
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 34s
Whew, I found something to post. Is it good content? Probably not, but still better than the 74 guys over at the Amazing Apple Insiderized Mets Blog Report recapping Pete Alonso’s season or pretending they know anything about Luis Rojas or Joe...
Tweets
-
RT @BDonohueWGBB: My special guest this Sunday evening at 9 for @sportstalk1240 on @AM1240WGBB will be 1969 World Champion @Mets catcher Jerry Grote. Join us online at https://t.co/1lRV8vpiNL or via the Tune In app on your smartphone!TV / Radio Network
-
QBC is going down again. If you have not gone to a QBC, you’re totally missing out.https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention- Queens Baseball Convention Official... https://t.co/YVR85tfR5oMinors
-
Mets are conducting phone interviews before winnowing the field to a select few for in-person interviews. One name sure to get sit-down is Joe Girardi. Mets seek experience, preferably NL and NY experience, and along w/Buck Showalter, Joe G. has both. The 1 issue: relatabilityBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention- Queens Baseball Convention Official... https://t.co/YVR85tfR5oBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sked is not known but obv that’s a safe betHey @martinonyc will the Mets interview Girardi next week?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You’re right Tim the Mets should have been bullpenning all year. That would have worked great. I also like the Rays fundamentals of hitting cutoff man and making perfect throws. Imagine that.@WheresKernan What did you think of a Game 4-ending shift to cap off a Rays bullpenning win?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets