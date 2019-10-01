New York Mets
Mets Starting Phone Interviews, Joe Girardi To Meet In-Person
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the New York Mets are planning on starting phone interviews with potential candidates for the next team's manager after firing Mickey Callaway last week.
