Dusty Baker checks off all the boxes for next Mets manager - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
As the Mets managerial search kicks off, one marquee name has the characteristics — and most notably the resume — to lead the Amazin’s into the postseason in 2020.
Tweets
-
Dusty Baker is fishing in Montana and yet to hear from any team about managerial openings. He has done a lot of winning in a lot of places.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
As usual- the media holds grudges well for other people.... if only the media wasn’t so sensitive.No set date yet for Beltran interview with #Mets but when I spoke to him in Minny sounded excited about possibility of managing. Conceded matters ended badly with NYM/Jeff Wilpon but feels it is old news and that mending problems is 1 of his strengths. Said he holds no ill willBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Joelsherman1: No set date yet for Beltran interview with #Mets but when I spoke to him in Minny sounded excited about possibility of managing. Conceded matters ended badly with NYM/Jeff Wilpon but feels it is old news and that mending problems is 1 of his strengths. Said he holds no ill willBlogger / Podcaster
-
No set date yet for Beltran interview with #Mets but when I spoke to him in Minny sounded excited about possibility of managing. Conceded matters ended badly with NYM/Jeff Wilpon but feels it is old news and that mending problems is 1 of his strengths. Said he holds no ill willBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Whatever you think of Carlos Beltran becoming the next #Mets manager, you can’t not think it would be incredible if he got the job, given how things were when he departed. Imagine - #Mets trade Beltran for Zack Wheeler. Wheeler could now walk, & Beltran could return. Amazin’Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BDonohueWGBB: Join me and Miracle @Mets Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky this Sunday evening on @sportstalk1240 on @AM1240WGBB!TV / Radio Network
