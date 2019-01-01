New York Mets

Carlos Beltran will interview for Mets manager job

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Beltran appears to be a candidate for the vacant New York Mets managerial position. Beltran will interview with the Mets in person, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He spent seven years playing for the franchise and has been linked...

    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 2m
    Dusty Baker is fishing in Montana and yet to hear from any team about managerial openings. He has done a lot of winning in a lot of places.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 2m
    As usual- the media holds grudges well for other people.... if only the media wasn’t so sensitive.
    No set date yet for Beltran interview with #Mets but when I spoke to him in Minny sounded excited about possibility of managing. Conceded matters ended badly with NYM/Jeff Wilpon but feels it is old news and that mending problems is 1 of his strengths. Said he holds no ill will
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 3m
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 3m
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    Whatever you think of Carlos Beltran becoming the next #Mets manager, you can’t not think it would be incredible if he got the job, given how things were when he departed. Imagine - #Mets trade Beltran for Zack Wheeler. Wheeler could now walk, & Beltran could return. Amazin’
    SPORTSTALK1240 @sportstalk1240 7m
    RT @BDonohueWGBB: Join me and Miracle @Mets Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky this Sunday evening on @sportstalk1240 on @AM1240WGBB!
