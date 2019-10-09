New York Mets
Carlos Beltran interviewing for Mets manager job as candidates emerge
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 3m
The Mets are starting to line up candidates for their next manager. Former Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran and Diamondbacks farm director Mike Bell will interview for the vacant position, The
Dusty Baker is fishing in Montana and yet to hear from any team about managerial openings. He has done a lot of winning in a lot of places.Beat Writer / Columnist
As usual- the media holds grudges well for other people.... if only the media wasn’t so sensitive.No set date yet for Beltran interview with #Mets but when I spoke to him in Minny sounded excited about possibility of managing. Conceded matters ended badly with NYM/Jeff Wilpon but feels it is old news and that mending problems is 1 of his strengths. Said he holds no ill willBlogger / Podcaster
No set date yet for Beltran interview with #Mets but when I spoke to him in Minny sounded excited about possibility of managing. Conceded matters ended badly with NYM/Jeff Wilpon but feels it is old news and that mending problems is 1 of his strengths. Said he holds no ill willBeat Writer / Columnist
Whatever you think of Carlos Beltran becoming the next #Mets manager, you can’t not think it would be incredible if he got the job, given how things were when he departed. Imagine - #Mets trade Beltran for Zack Wheeler. Wheeler could now walk, & Beltran could return. Amazin’Blogger / Podcaster
