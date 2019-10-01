New York Mets

Latest On Mets Manager Search

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the New York Mets will interview both Carlos Beltran and Mike Bell in- person. In addition, he confirms a report made by Jon Heyman of MLB Network earlie

Tweets

    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 2m
    Dusty Baker is fishing in Montana and yet to hear from any team about managerial openings. He has done a lot of winning in a lot of places.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 2m
    As usual- the media holds grudges well for other people.... if only the media wasn’t so sensitive.
    Joel Sherman
    No set date yet for Beltran interview with #Mets but when I spoke to him in Minny sounded excited about possibility of managing. Conceded matters ended badly with NYM/Jeff Wilpon but feels it is old news and that mending problems is 1 of his strengths. Said he holds no ill will
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 3m
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 3m
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    Whatever you think of Carlos Beltran becoming the next #Mets manager, you can’t not think it would be incredible if he got the job, given how things were when he departed. Imagine - #Mets trade Beltran for Zack Wheeler. Wheeler could now walk, & Beltran could return. Amazin’
    SPORTSTALK1240 @sportstalk1240 7m
    RT @BDonohueWGBB: Join me and Miracle @Mets Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky this Sunday evening on @sportstalk1240 on @AM1240WGBB!
