New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth-lugo

Diaz, Lugo Among First-Time Arbitration Eligibles This Winter

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 17s

With the 2019 regular season complete, the Mets front office has turned its attention to building the best team possible for 2020. One item on the checklist is handling arbitration cases among eli

Tweets