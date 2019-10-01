New York Mets

Mets Trade Target: Starling Marte, CF

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 9m

By John SheridanStarling MartePosition: CFBats/Throws: R/RAge: October 9, 1988 (31)Traditional Stats: .295/.342/.503, 31 2B, 6 3B, 23 HR, 82 RBIAdvanced Stats: 2.9 bWAR, 2.0 fWAR,

