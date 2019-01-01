New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Mets Watch: Justin Turner headlines list of players still in the playoffs
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
The Mets have reshaped their roster over the last year and change, saying goodbye to some familiar faces (some beloved, some not) in the process. Every week, we'll take a look at how some of those former Mets are performing with their new teams.
Tweets
-
RT @DougWilliamsSNY: @NYNJHarper We're all over this on BNNY at 6 with @NYNJHarper @AnthonyMcCarron @sal_licataBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DougWilliamsSNY: #Yankees Brian Cashman to @NYNJHarper about Buck Showalter and Joe Girardi for #Mets: "If you want to plug and play, those are the waters you’ve gotta fish in."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Have to take Flaherty out of this game, right?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dave Roberts, looking at the TV with the 11-0 Cardinals lead: “That’s a good blueprint.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brian Cashman says the Mets would be making a good hire in Joe Girardi: "He's buttoned-up, ready to go, and proven successful in the largest market you can find...I highly recommend Joe to anybody, even our rivals" (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/5aQKkh95w0TV / Radio Network
-
Same.@Metstradamus Me checking the score on my phone https://t.co/Nqr1X2M7y1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets