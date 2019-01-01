New York Mets
Yankees GM Brian Cashman would 'highly recommend' Joe Girardi to Mets
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Brian Cashman may have fired Joe Girardi two years ago, but he still speaks glowingly of the job the former manager did with the Yankees, and doesn't hesitate to recommend that the Mets hire him.
