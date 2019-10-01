New York Mets

Mets Merized
47231103_thumbnail

Mets Looking To Interview Twins’ Bench Coach, Derek Shelton

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 27s

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports the New York Mets have reached out to the Minnesota Twins to interview their bench coach, Derek Shelton. Shelton was a candidate for the Twins job last ye

Tweets