New York Mets

Rising Apple
44868472_thumbnail

Mets History: Resignation, riots, and the Reds couldn’t stop the 1973 Amazins

by: Matthew Silverman Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

On October 10, 1973, the Amazin' New York Mets clinched the National League Pennant in a time of turbulence across America. It felt like so much was going ...

Tweets