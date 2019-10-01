New York Mets

nj.com
47237290_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees catcher Brian McCann calls it a career - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Catcher Brian McCann and the Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the MLB playoffs on Wednesday with a 13-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

Tweets