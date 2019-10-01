New York Mets

nj.com
47237815_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Joe Girardi to Mets? Buck Showalter to Phillies? Joe Espada to Cubs? Where ex-Yankees will land - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 33s

Seven MLB teams are looking for new managers: New York Mets (Mickey Callaway), San Francisco Giants (Bruce Bochy), Los Angeles Angels (Brad Ausmus), San Diego Padres (Andy Green), Chicago Cubs (Joe Maddon), Kansas City Royals (Ned Yost) and...

