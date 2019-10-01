New York Mets
MLB rumors: Cubs targeting trio of Yankees in manager search | Details of latest interviews - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The Chicago Cubs are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Joe Maddon, who led the club to victory in the 2016 World Series.
And there’s the decision:The Phillies have dismissed Gabe KaplerBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Its been almost two weeks since the regular season ended. And, Jacob deGrom still deserves a second-consecutive NL Cy Young Award. And, Pete Alonso is still the NL rookie of the year. I sure hope the voters agreed. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Mike Bell played as a minor leaguer in the #Mets system in 1998 and 1999. https://t.co/nHqjlxyAIaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RobMcGreevs: @The7Line I'm gonna go with C: swan dive off the triboroSuper Fan
-
Also on October 6, the Mets completed their sweep of Atlanta in the first-ever NLCS. Nolan Ryan relieved Gary Gentry with no outs in the third inning and finished the game. 7 IP. 7K. 3H. 2BB. 2ER.On this date (October 6) in 1969, the first episode of the short-lived, syndicated TV talk show "The Joe Namath Show" was taped. @RealJoeNamath (host), Dick Schaap (co-host), and Louisa Moritz (mail girl) were series regulars. Tom Seaver and Yaphet Kotto were first show guests. https://t.co/FmYOcuRqBlTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Baseball American announces that Pete Alonso was a unanimous choice for their Rookie of the Year Award for 2019 after setting a record with 53 homers.Blogger / Podcaster
