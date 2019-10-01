New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler | Top 5 managerial candidates for 2020 - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 30s
Gabe Kapler is out. Who will replace him as the Philadelphia Phillies manager for 2020? Former New York Yankees managers Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter are looking to get back into the dugout.
Tweets
-
Do you go to @QC_News?Super Fan
-
RT @MattEddyBA: .@Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the @BaseballAmerica Rookie of the Year. A peak behind the curtain: Alonso appeared first on every ballot cast by BA editors, followed by Mike Soroka and Yordan Alvarez in some order. @AnthonyMcCarron has the story: https://t.co/A7IUhQagciBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the @BaseballAmerica Rookie of the Year. A peak behind the curtain: Alonso appeared first on every ballot cast by BA editors, followed by Mike Soroka and Yordan Alvarez in some order. @AnthonyMcCarron has the story: https://t.co/A7IUhQagciBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MommaV16: My dog Sir Chester just got a hack job of a haircut by Nails to Tails Grooming Salon in Danville PA... my grandkids could have done a better job 😳 Below Before & After #MyPoorDoggie #WantARefund #Labradoodle #VeryVeryMad https://t.co/RGy6ZnHzNVMinors
-
RT @cravetheauto: NEW YORK! #METS & #MLB Great FRANK VIOLA will be signing autographs on Sunday, October 13th! #LGM #MNTwins #WSMVP 🖋️⚾️ Get details here! https://t.co/RThANS4haV https://t.co/xyVKd5Xym9Minors
-
David Wright: Will this guy manage the Mets? No https://t.co/NCaIb1NE4BBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets