Baseball America Unanimously Names Pete Alonso Rookie of the Year

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

Baseball America started the revealing of their 2019 MLB award winners by naming Pete Alonso the Rookie of the Year in a unanimous decision.The 24-year-old hit .260/.358/.583 with 30 doubles,

