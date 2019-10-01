New York Mets
MMO Free Agent Profile: Josh Donaldson, 3B
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2m
Josh DonaldsonPosition: Third BaseBats/Throws: RightAge: 33; December 8, 19852019 Traditional Stats: .259/.379/.521, 37 HR, 33 2B, 94 RBIs, 100 BB, 155 KAdvanced Stats: .132 wRC+,
