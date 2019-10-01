New York Mets

Mets Merized
47231107_thumbnail

Mets Manager Candidate: Derek Shelton

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 24s

Derek SheltonCurrent Position: Twins Bench Coach (2018 - Present)Age: July 30, 1970 (49)Managerial Experience: GCL Yankees (2000 - 2001), Staten Island Yankees (2002)The 2019 Minnesota

Tweets