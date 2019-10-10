New York Mets

New York Post
47246893_thumbnail

Brian Cashman gives Joe Girardi huge Mets endorsement

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 4m

Brian Cashman believed the Yankees could do better than Joe Girardi. And he knows the Mets could do worse. Despite canning Girardi in 2017 after a 10-year tenure as Yankees manager — which included

Tweets