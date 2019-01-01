New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
47247555_thumbnail

The Mets Will Interview Joe Girardi – Or – Is Girardi Interviewing The Mets

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 4m

The Mets will be interviewing Joe Girardi this week for the open manager's position. Or, is it that Joe Girardi will be interviewing the Mets...

Tweets