New York Mets

Mets Merized
47267734_thumbnail

Two More Fall League Hits for Andres Gimenez

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

Mets shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez turned 21 years old last month and posted a 105 wRC+ in Double-A this season while playing gold glove caliber defense, yet people have been writing him off.

Tweets