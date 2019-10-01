New York Mets

nj.com
47268811_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Here’s when ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi will interview with the Mets - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The New York Mets are looking for a new manager after firing Mickey Callaway. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is on the Mets' short list.

Tweets