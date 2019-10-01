New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Manager Candidate: MIke Bell

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 4m

Mike BellCurrent Position: Vice President of Player Development, Arizona DiamondbacksAge: December 7, 1974 (44)Managerial Experience: Yakima Bears (2007), Visalia Rawhide (2008-2009)Th

