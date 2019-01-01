New York Mets

Mets' Pete Alonso wins Baseball America's 2019 Rookie of the Year unanimously

His performance throughout the season has now earned him Baseball America's 2019 Rookie of the Year after an unanimous vote. It's the first award among many that Alonso will likely receive in his career.

