New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Carlos Beltran “Very Serious Candidate” For Mets Managerial Position
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 5m
In 2011 when Carlos Beltran was traded to the San Francisco Giants for Zack Wheeler, you had to assume that was the last the Mets would ever see of the best center fielder in team history. After a
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom recorded 23 quality starts in 2019, the sixth-most in baseball. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, deGrom's 51 quality starts are the second most in baseball, behind Justin Verlander's 52. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jakemkaplan: A.J. Hinch makes it official Game 1: Zack Greinke Game 2: Justin Verlander Game 3: Gerrit ColeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ColaFireflies: TWO former Fireflies are @MLBazFallLeague All-Stars 💪 https://t.co/2iLyC5YmWgBlogger / Podcaster
-
For the second-straight season, Jacob deGrom led the majors in batters faced with the score tied or within a run. He pitched to 576 of his 804 total batters faced (72%) with the score tied or the #Mets up or down by one run, 25 more than any pitcher in the majors. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Pitch to watch in tonight's game Aníbal Sánchez's changeup Against the Dodgers in LDS: - Hitters were 1-for-12 vs it - 10 misses on 23 swings - career-high 7 K with the pitch https://t.co/RwTSt9sQoIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
August 15 in Atlanta, Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso record five hits apiece. Prior to that game, the last time two players age 24 or younger from one team had five or more hits in a game was July 18, 1991 when Ken Griffey Jr. and Omar Vizquel turned the feat for Seattle. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets