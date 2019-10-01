New York Mets

Mets Merized
45783432_thumbnail

Value Of MLB Qualifying Offer Dips Slightly to $17.8 Million

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

As first noted by Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Major League Baseball has announced the monetary value of this offseason's qualifying offers.After increasing from $17.4 million to $17.9 millio

Tweets