New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets should pass on Carlos Beltran, go all-in on Joe Girardi
by: Mike Marrano — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 2m
With the firing of Callaway, New York Mets must be cautious about who they should hire, and this includes Carlos Beltran, especially with Joe Girardi in th...
Tweets
-
The Mets have discussed John Gibbons as a managerial candidate, but have not contacted him https://t.co/4MC1BOIhpQTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MStrooo6: Grew up watching the passion and energy of @lamelaza_7 at Shea Stadium. Also, loved playing with him. With that being said, I don’t feel right wearing his number because of the incredible career he had in a @Mets uniform. Excited to switch numbers and compete in Queens next year!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MStrooo6: Grew up watching the passion and energy of @lamelaza_7 at Shea Stadium. Also, loved playing with him. With that being said, I don’t feel right wearing his number because of the incredible career he had in a @Mets uniform. Excited to switch numbers and compete in Queens next year!Super Fan
-
Jose Reyes coming back to claim #7I might be changing my number next year. Just a heads up. LolBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @eboland11: Boone: Tanaka game 1 followed by Paxton and SeverinoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tanaka, Paxton, SeverinoBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets