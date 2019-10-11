New York Mets
Gil Must Go: this is where Gil’s luck runs out, Seaver exposed again in Game 1 of the 1969 World Series
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Look Gil, YOU NEED TO LISTEN TO ME. Why does nobody listen to me? Did I not point out all summer that Seaver feasted on the expansion teams? Why are you starting Tom Seaver in Game 1 of the World Series when you have Jerry Koosman? These 109 win...
