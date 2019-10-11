New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open Thread: NLCS Game 1, 10/11/19
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4s
The Cardinals and Nationals kick off the NLCS in St. Louis.
Tweets
-
Anthony Rendon is just so good and he’d look so good in a #Mets uniform in 2020Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Mike Muchlinski is the home plate umpire tonight - Has a smaller strike zone than most umpires - Has a wider inside corner than most umpires - Has a narrower outside corner than most (especially for left-handed hitters) - Home plate ump for Aníbal Sánchez 17 K game in 2013Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ColtonDodgson: Hey all. Unfortunately, I need to look for a new opportunity. This is a very trying and disheartening time for me. All I’m asking is you RT. You never know who might be looking for a young sports betting writer. Thanks, my friends. Recent work: https://t.co/gQw4SMQtemBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @stevestone: Baseball is a beautiful sport. You can’t run out the clock. It can be laughingly simple or infinitely complex. The dimensions are almost perfect. Just about every week or so you see something you’ve never seen before. How is that possible? I’m a baseball guy. How good is that?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#NLCS action coming at us tonight. Who are you pulling for? #PostseasonBlogger / Podcaster
-
At the wedding of Robbie and Eilish Granstrand with a decidedly @mets flavor. #LFGM https://t.co/Q6QY20jYWyTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets