New York Mets

Metsblog
44571608_thumbnail

Scouts, execs weigh in on Mets manager search: 'I just don't see how they take a chance on a guy with no experience'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

The Mets just aren't in a position to gamble on a no-name manager, no matter how highly someone might come recommended by others in the game.

Tweets