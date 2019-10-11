New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets interview Carlos Beltran despite their past issues
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 7m
Carlos Beltran on name alone is the biggest star in the Mets managerial sweepstakes, but is he there for show or a legitimate contender for the job? The former outfielder convened with Mets officials
Tweets
-
This isn't the way to start trying to be cool https://t.co/lvi6ZzH6ziBlogger / Podcaster
-
He knows being a rookie is no excuse for this https://t.co/QFxhBy6H45Blogger / Podcaster
-
They're itching to get back on the ice, and it's about to happen https://t.co/W92GVXVMQJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Go Nats, Go Stros, in case you’re wondering where Good Fundies Brian stands on these.Blogger / Podcaster
-
More good news for the favorite https://t.co/whIgdeIicGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @yayroger: The Nationals are going to win the World Series this year and I am okay with that.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets