New York Mets

Mets Merized
46829780_thumbnail

DeGrom: Winning Another Cy Young Award Would Be an Honor

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 9m

Jacob deGrom spoke with Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com about how his season went this year and the potential of joining exclusive company in MLB history.DeGrom, 31, is viewed as a front-runner to w

Tweets