Zack Greinke’s Social Anxiety Isn’t Something To Exploit

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

By Josh FinkelsteinOn Friday night, Zack Greinke spoke to the press about his ALCS Game 1 start set to take place on Saturday. However, the press conference ended up going viral and not for go

