New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Derek Shelton’s biggest strength in Mets managerial search
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 35s
Derek Shelton probably isn’t old enough to wear the label “baseball lifer,” but he also won’t be confused with the younger breed of managerial hopefuls competing for the eight open spots
Tweets
-
Exactly."If your reaction to someone having a baby is anything other than, 'Congratulations, I hope everybody's healthy!' you're an a**hole." -- Sean Doolittle on Daniel Hudson's paternity leaveBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“He’s got some old school in him and he’s got a whole lot of analytical in him." https://t.co/vRyTFLcVSZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Three teams had two players younger than 27 (age on 6/30) hit 30 or more homers & post a 125 or better OPS+ this season: Oakland A’s: Matt Chapman & Matt Olson Boston Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts & Rafael Devers New York #Mets: Pete Alonso & Michael Conforto @Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LaMonicaMark: #UFCBoston: Without burden of weight cut, @chrisweidman expects to reach full potential vs. Dominick Reyes https://t.co/fkHkDv3fWrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheCUTCH22: Great teammate! An even better friend. Happy to have shared the field with you. When you hit that game winning homer in the 2011 playoffs, I was running around my house like I did it! Enjoy that next chapter of life. You deserve it https://t.co/0Uup1TpydUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 10/12/2015: the Mets defeated the Dodgers 13-7 in Game 3 of the NLDS to win their 1st playoff game ever played at Citi Field. I went to this one with @MBrownstein89. #TheGrandyManCan #CitiField @MetsMerized #PutItInTheBooks @cgrand3 https://t.co/Zr0Zv8SYur https://t.co/oAHbnTSLZWBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets