New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Nationals Go Up Two Games, Yanks Win Opener

by: Marissa Credle Mets Merized Online 42s

Good morning, Mets fans!In the second game of the NLCS, the Nationals defeated the Cardinals by a score of 3-1 to take a 2-0 lead. Max Scherzer collected the win, lasting seven innings, giving

