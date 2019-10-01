The Mets were criticized in the past for "hoping" for best case with guys McNeil. They made sure they had top notch depth. If anyone thought McNeil was this good they are lying. Same for Alonso. Of course, we get no real analysis on prospects from the media as they parrot bias

Jack Hendon Trading two first-round picks and taking on an albatross to have Edwin Díaz was a bad decision, but signing an injured Jed Lowrie when you had Frazier/Cano/McNeil all doing the same job was moronic - even at the time. They gave him $20M when he had no role. He still has no role.