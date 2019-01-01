New York Mets

Jordan Humphreys Tosses Scoreless Inning in AFL All-Star Game

By Christopher Soto

By Christopher SotoArizona Fall League (AFL)AFL East Fall-Stars 4, AFL West Fall-Stars 2 Box ScoreSS/3B Andres Gimenez: 0-for-3, KRHP Jordan Humphreys: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1

