New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
45625440_thumbnail

The Case for Joe Girardi

by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK Talkin' Mets 3m

Show Notes The postseason is another example of why tanking is bad. Beware of lazy reporting on the Mets managerial search. Historically the Mets haven't synced up the right manager during the right time. The media is already focused on the wrong...

Tweets