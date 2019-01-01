New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on Mets manager search: Phillies to interview Joe Girardi
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
After parting ways with Mickey Callaway, the Mets are searching for a new manager. Here's the latest...
Tweets
-
RT @NathalieMLB: Carlos Beltrán says he has declined to interview for the Cubs and Padres managerial vacancies. The Mets job is the only one he’ll consider.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Super Fan
-
RT @AnthonyRieber: Carlos Beltran said the Padres and Cubs want to interview him for manager job, but he isn’t going to take the meetings. He only wants the Mets job. “I’m ready,” he said.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyRieber: Carlos Beltran said the Padres and Cubs want to interview him for manager job, but he isn’t going to take the meetings. He only wants the Mets job. “I’m ready,” he said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Carlos Beltran said the Padres and Cubs want to interview him for manager job, but he isn’t going to take the meetings. He only wants the Mets job. “I’m ready,” he said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Why is Hicks even on the roster if he’s not going to play tonight? #YankeesvsAstrosTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets