Mets: A “Transcript” Of Brodie Briefing The Wilpons On The Interviews
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 7m
The Mets search for a new manager is underway. The Wilpons asked Brodie to come in to brief them on the interviews. Here's how it went...
RT @NathalieMLB: Carlos Beltrán says he has declined to interview for the Cubs and Padres managerial vacancies. The Mets job is the only one he’ll consider.Blogger / Podcaster
Carlos Beltran said the Padres and Cubs want to interview him for manager job, but he isn’t going to take the meetings. He only wants the Mets job. “I’m ready,” he said.Beat Writer / Columnist
