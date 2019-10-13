New York Mets

Carlos Beltrán only wants to manage in New York

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports 6m

Carlos Beltrán is only interested in interviewing for the Mets’ open managerial position, turning down interviews with the Cubs and Padres.

    D.J. Short @djshort 3m
    Bottom right corner is a mood.
    Jomboy
    https://t.co/BL4JGrhkjA
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 4m
    The paradox of the Mets managerial search: Joe Girardi probably gives the team the best chance for immediate success. But you probably can't hire Joe Girardi and write the lineup card for him. The front office likes to have that kind of input.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 8m
    Aggressive Aaron https://t.co/RaQdqgzy7n
    D.J. Short @djshort 15m
    Aw, shucks.
    Anthony Rieber
    Carlos Beltran said the Padres and Cubs want to interview him for manager job, but he isn’t going to take the meetings. He only wants the Mets job. “I’m ready,” he said.
    D.J. Short @djshort 16m
    Pitchers using pine tar is a super overhyped thing. Yes, it can increase spin, but also allows pitchers to have better control, which ultimately protects hitters. I’m cool with pitchers throwing in the high 90s having better control.
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 23m
    While pulling Tanaka after 68 pitches was ridiculous, taking out Paxton here is aggressively good. It should be all about how the guy is pitching. Tanaka was in command. Paxton was not.
